Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

