Utah Retirement Systems Sells 100 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,546 shares of company stock worth $15,850,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.