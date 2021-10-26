UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 130.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 324,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

