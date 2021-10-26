Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.90

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $118.45 million and $1.81 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00070131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00077934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00103434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.94 or 1.00129140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.03 or 0.06678323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 132,017,469 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.