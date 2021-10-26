Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VLN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

VLN opened at $7.96 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

