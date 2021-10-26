Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

VMI stock opened at $232.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.63. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

