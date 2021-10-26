Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 6.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.83. 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 59,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALN. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

