Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 181,163 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.38% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $224,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.28. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.45.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

