Vanguard Group Inc. Has $235.65 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.11% of Vicor worth $235,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $148.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.82. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $152.63.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $117,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $678,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,139,346. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

