Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Innospec worth $239,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 418,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

