Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,440,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 303,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $229,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $6,928,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

FBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.