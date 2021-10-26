Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 87.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,708 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $82,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $212.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.52 and a 200-day moving average of $200.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $149.68 and a 52 week high of $212.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.648 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

