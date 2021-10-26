Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $157,039,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

