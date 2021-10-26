Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 2,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $580.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $54,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vapotherm by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

