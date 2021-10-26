Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Varta in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €102.00 ($120.00).

Shares of Varta stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Tuesday, reaching €127.40 ($149.88). 95,151 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is €128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €129.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96. Varta has a 1-year low of €100.00 ($117.65) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

