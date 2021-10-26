Venus Reward Token (VRT) One Day Volume Tops $526,402.00

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and approximately $526,402.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00053946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00218087 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00104317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.