VersaBank (TSE:VB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VersaBank (TSE:VB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

VB stock traded up C$0.46 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.05. 16,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.12. VersaBank has a one year low of C$6.31 and a one year high of C$17.64. The company has a market cap of C$413.11 million and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$15.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

