Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.47. 1,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,897. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43. Vertex has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.