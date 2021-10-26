VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Cap of $52.02 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $52.02 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00213680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.