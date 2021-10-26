VIDY (VIDY) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $16.76 million and $3.42 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.01 or 0.00213251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00103418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

