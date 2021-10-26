Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $332.95 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.73 and a 52-week high of $333.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.27 and a 200 day moving average of $287.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

