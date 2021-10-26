Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 32.9% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 465,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 115,285 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 13.7% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 65,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 20.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 2.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 195.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of European Biotech Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,436. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU).

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.