Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $4.14 Million in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000. Magellan Health makes up 0.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the second quarter worth $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Magellan Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.40. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.95 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

