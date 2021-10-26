Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth about $14,281,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth approximately $9,544,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,308,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,485,000.

Shares of GigCapital4 stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

