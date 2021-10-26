VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Stock Price Up 15.5%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)’s share price rose 15.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 396,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 315,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)

VIVO Cannabis, Inc engages in the production and sale of cannabis-based products. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Sales, Patient Clinics, and Corporate. The Cannabis Sales segment produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products for direct sale to medical patients and for the adult-use market.

