VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $42,000. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.60. 61,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

