Vulcan Value Partners LLC Cuts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,199 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 2.4% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $450,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $433.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $436.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

