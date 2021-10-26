Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $55.01 Million Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 1.98% of Herman Miller worth $55,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 72.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

