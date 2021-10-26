Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 77,154 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 77,154 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 4.0% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 2.31% of Skyworks Solutions worth $731,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,252,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average is $178.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

