Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after acquiring an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $420.63. The stock had a trading volume of 69,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.37 and a one year high of $419.14.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

