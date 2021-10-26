Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.8% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $2,046,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 100,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $218.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

