Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 58.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. 492,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,467,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.