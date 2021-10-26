Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €214.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($251.76) price target on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of AAD opened at €193.80 ($228.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €174.81 and a 200-day moving average of €159.92. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 40.87. Amadeus FiRe has a one year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a one year high of €196.60 ($231.29).

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

