Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €214.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($251.76) price target on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of AAD opened at €193.80 ($228.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €174.81 and a 200-day moving average of €159.92. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 40.87. Amadeus FiRe has a one year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a one year high of €196.60 ($231.29).
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
