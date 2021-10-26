Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Tops $2.78 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 169.5% higher against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $594.41 or 0.00953509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

