Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,811 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $54,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.44. 63,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,446. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

