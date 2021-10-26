WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56.28 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $580.43 million and approximately $56.28 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,804,187,056 coins and its circulating supply is 1,784,175,546 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

