WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of WD-40 worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in WD-40 by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $225.71 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

