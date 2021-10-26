Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $59.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

