Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 103.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $186,304,681. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU opened at $323.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 197.07 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.52 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

