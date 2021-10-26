Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will earn $11.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

