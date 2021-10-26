Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) recently:

10/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/12/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/14/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/1/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,540 ($20.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GSK traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,430.60 ($18.69). 2,524,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,117,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,438.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.96. The company has a market cap of £71.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

