Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of QSR opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,077,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,931,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

