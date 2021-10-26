Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $450.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $414.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.41 and a 200 day moving average of $376.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

