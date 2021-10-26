Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$63.88 million during the quarter.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

WDO stock opened at C$11.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.27.

In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total transaction of C$634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,150,422.08. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000 over the last ninety days.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

