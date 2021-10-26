Western Digital (WDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

