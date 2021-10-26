WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 15.0% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,985,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,848,000 after buying an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter.

WEX opened at $196.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.45. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.