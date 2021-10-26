Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $190.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $208.00.

WHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $208.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.14. Whirlpool has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

