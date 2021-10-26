William Blair Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $24.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $29.57 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CMG. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

CMG stock opened at $1,774.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

