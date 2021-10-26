William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $22.53 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $673.92 million and a P/E ratio of -56.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

