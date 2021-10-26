William Paul Wells Wells Acquires 80,000 Shares of Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,552,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,081,465.12.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 41,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,095.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 66,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00.

On Monday, October 4th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 1,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$960.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 20,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,060.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,550.00.

On Friday, September 17th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 7,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 7,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 16,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,250.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

